Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side are still in the hunt for a top-four finish after a 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday night.
Speaking to the BBC after the match, Klopp said: "We knew before [it would be tough].
"The only way I know of winning is to work really hard and that's what we did tonight.
"They are well organised and have an intense style of play. They had their moments. We set up their biggest chance ourselves but we deserved the three points.
“We scored a really nice first goal but it's familiar for us now to not finish the game early so we had to stay in the game and scoring a wonderful second goal obviously was a big relief. We had to fight, we got the three points, really good."
Klopp admitted it was a tough ask to finish in the top four, but they still have a chance, saying: "We are kind of. It's not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to."
