Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side after their 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League, saying "plenty of people have written us off".

The three points took them within two points of fourth-placed West Ham in the league table, a position which would qualify them for next year’s Champions League.

That comes despite long-term injuries to Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, and a string of other injuries and disruptions over the course of a coronavirus-blighted season.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was pleased with the win against what he claimed was tough opposition.

“Sheffield United have lost a lot but all by the smallest margin,” he said.

“It’s clear these games stay exciting until the very end. We could have scored three in the first half. What we created was very good. The finishing was good enough for today, but we can improve.

“It’s normal that we’re criticised, people have written us off. That's fine.

“This was about us showing we’re still there. We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again. We have to win football games, we know that. There’s no way into the Champions League without results. Tonight we got it, we keep going.

"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine. With all the problems we have had we're still around the exciting places."

