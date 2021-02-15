Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he does not need a break from football after an emotional press conference after Liverpool lost to Leicester City at the weekend.

The German admitted after the defeat that he no longer believed that his side could retain their Premier League title, with Manchester City now strong favourites for the trophy.

Champions League Klopp faces mounting list of problems ahead of RB Leipzig clash 6 HOURS AGO

Klopp has also recently lost his mother and could not attend the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions, but he has now confirmed he does not want to take a break from football for personal or professional reasons.

"Did I get sacked or did I leave by myself?" he jokingly asked in response to the rumours.

"I am absolutely okay. We had an analysis meeting and a training session - both were very positive.

"I don't care what people say. If you follow us, you see the situation. We've started losing again but we haven't been playing bad football. It was about individual mistakes. Injuries have played a part, you can't ignore that, but we can't change it. We work with it."

Liverpool fans recently unfurled a banner in support of their manager, and Klopp thanked them for the gesture, though he thought it gratuitous.

Emotional Klopp concedes title

"I heard about both. The banner was nice, I don't feel that I need special support in this moment but it's nice. I don't need a break.

"I am full of energy, honestly. I see an interesting challenge. We will sort it by playing football, we will sort it together by fighting with all we have. That's the plan.

"Nobody has to worry about me."

Liverpool face RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Premier League 'Of course Liverpool can win it' - Guardiola after Klopp concedes title YESTERDAY AT 23:18