The win moved Liverpool closer to the top four and a Champions League spot for next season, and Arsenal never looked likely to get anything from the game as Liverpool put in an impressive display.

Klopp told the BBC after the game that, “As a package it was a good performance. We finished our situations off. Arsenal were not really in the game for the whole 95 minutes. That was down to us.

"We had to keep going and keep the momentum, We had to be careful with it and treat it well. I wasn't frustrated at half-time. We had to work hard and when you do that you have a good chance of winning.

We're obviously not in dreamland this year. When people talk about you in the wrong way, you want to react. It was a sensational cross by Trent for the goal.

Jota broke the deadlock for Klopp’s side and the German praised the signing from Wolves.

“Obviously we brought on Diogo [Jota] who is in very good shape. He stretched things. He played lots for Portugal that is why he didn't start,” Klopp explained.

He also credited Alexander-Arnold after a week when the full-back missed England’s international games, a decision that Klopp has spoken out against.

"Then we scored these wonderful goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his class, again,” he said.

“I don't want to make another discussion about Trent or stuff like that. I said it was Gareth [Southgate's] decision. He is blessed with the choice he has in that position especially but Trent is in a good shape. If somebody says he is not then I have to say he is wrong, that is all. I am not responsible for his decisions.”

Liverpool are now in fifth, two places from the top four and Klopp acknowledged he was counting on other teams to drop points.

"We don't look at Chelsea or West Ham or whatever because we have to win our games but in our situation, other teams need to lose because we don't play Chelsea again or Leicester and all these things,” he admitted.

“We have to keep working and that's what we do. It's a nice time. Tonight the package was extremely good and that's what you need. You defend up front and deep as well. We got space for the counter-attack and everything. It was really good."

