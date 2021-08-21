Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed contract talks are ongoing with forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s current deal runs until the summer of 2023, and the club are keen to head off the prospect of the Egyptian entering the final year of his commitment.

Klopp says he is involved in the negotiations, and is not planning on providing regular updates until a resolution has been found.

“I am involved in pretty much everything in the club,” Klopp told the club’s official website. “Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things. It’s how it always is: we don’t really speak about these kinds of things. I know we changed that obviously a little bit with Hendo (Jordan Henderson) but that doesn’t mean we will talk from now on, tell you about each little step we make in any kind of negotiation and stuff like this.”

While giving little away with regard to the state of the negotiations, Klopp was keen to stress that Salah is in a great moment in his career.

“Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day when he came back, absolutely great,” Klopp said. “We are all adults, we are all professionals. When there are talks then there are talks – and when there is a decision we will tell you. Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things; it’s not about Mo, it’s more in general. If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else and the decisive people can talk in the background. With two years left you can imagine there are talks, that’s it.”

Salah is pushing up Liverpool’s goalscorers’ list. He is four away from a century of goals in the Premier League for the Reds - and on 98 in total when his two for Chelsea are factored in.

Klopp says Salah is aware of the records that he can achieve, but feels his status in the club's pantheon of stars is something to be discussed at a later date.

“Mo is aware of all these things, it’s absolutely fine,” Klopp said. “He enjoys the time here, that’s how it is. Breaking records is great, absolutely, and the records he broke already is absolutely insane.

I obviously didn’t know last week when he scored the goal that he was now the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in the first game in five consecutive seasons. There’s a reason why nobody did it – it’s really difficult. He did it. And if there are any records out there, he will know about it.

“I never told him that he could be the, or one of the one, two, three biggest Liverpool legends ever, because that’s nothing you go for. Records, yes. But becoming a legend, people will judge you like that after your career probably and that’s fine. He is in a good mood and hopefully it can stay like this.”

