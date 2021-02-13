Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit out at the VAR decision that played a part in his side’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City.

The away side went ahead through Mo Salah, before James Maddison levelled from a free kick.

Brendan Rodgers’ team then went on to score two more, one in part due to an Alisson error, but Klopp believed the offside call that went against Liverpool for the leveller was the wrong decision.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, he said: "It was a clear game that we should win. We played good football, dominated possession, took the game out of Leicester but apart from that we were really top in the game. We scored a goal, could have and should have scored more, whatever.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) fails to save Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, c Image credit: Getty Images

“Everything fine and then penalty, free-kick, offside, not offside, goal. That had a proper impact. That is something that has to change. The first goal for me is offside. The difference is we think it's an objective thing but it's not.

"Three players offside for Leicester but it was decided to take another moment in the game. That is how it is. The second goal is a misunderstanding obviously. It is a situation where we should shout and I didn't hear anyone shout.

“It is not that cool. The third goal I really don't like. We are so open. I cannot accept. That was it. The performance for 75 minutes or so was outstanding then we lost 3-1. That shows what a tricky situation we are in."

Liverpool face RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League before returning to Merseyside for their derby with Everton next Saturday.

