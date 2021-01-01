Ederson is set to miss Manchester City’s games against Chelsea and Manchester United after it was revealed he is self-isolating.

City’s squad has suffered at least five positive coronavirus tests in their squad in the festive period, with both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus two of the names known.

With an outbreak on their hands, City shut their training ground for a short period. City are to face Chelsea on Sunday, and have to face city rivals United on Wednesday in the League Cup semi-final.

On Instagram, Ederson reported that he was self-isolating: "Same house, more different environments. away from my babies. Happy New Year. God bless 2021."

Pep Guardiola told reporters at his Friday press conference: "I don't think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know tomorrow.

"We had enough players to play against Everton, we wanted to play but, on the day of the game, with more cases we informed the Premier League and I personally called (Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation.

"The day before we were in touch about what would happen and the huge risk... But now the training centre is disinfected and hopefully the next tests everyone is negative and the people that are positive can come back without problems."

City returned to training on Wednesday after a deep clean but Guardiola said they had their problems as they prepared for Chelsea.

"You are less in touch. The players are not in the locker room anymore, they just train on the pitch," he added.

"It is what it is. We have a good enough squad to go there and try to compete against a tough opponent in Chelsea.

"We are going there to play our game with enthusiasm and goodwill to try to do a good performance."

With Ederson unable to play it is now likely that American Zack Steffen will take his place.

