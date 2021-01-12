Manchester City welcomed Club Bolivar into the growing City Football Group (CFG) family, announcing the Bolivian giants as their first partner club on Tuesday.

CFG have not bought Bolivar, though they already have a network of 10 sides and own both Spanish team Girona and MLS team New York City.

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Mbappe could leave as PSG target Messi, Aguero AN HOUR AGO

They will share strategic advice with the club.

"As a CFG partner club, Club Bolivar will be able to access a wide breadth of expertise," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-bolivar-joins-city-football-group-63745970, adding that their La Paz-based partners will benefit from proprietary technology and best practices built by CFG over seven years.

"More specifically, Club Bolivar will be able to call upon advice on scouting and coaching methodologies, youth academy development strategies, sports science and more.

"Club Bolivar will also receive access to CFG's proprietary football data and insights platform, including multiple tools and dashboards to allow Club Bolivar to further deepen its understanding of the performance of its teams and players."

United battle giants for French wonderkid - Euro Papers

CFG said they would support Club Bolivar - who have 29 domestic league titles - build world-class facilities as part of the long-term agreement.

"As well as supporting Club Bolivar's ambitions, we have an opportunity to learn," CFG CEO Ferran Soriano announced. "Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football."

Club Bolivar president Marcelo Claure was delighted with the new arrangement.

"We will utilise the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America," Claure added.

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil hints at Fenerbahce move in Twitter Q&A 21 HOURS AGO