Manchester United fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch ahead of their scheduled Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The presence on the pitch followed a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where United’s players traditionally spend the night before any home match in preparation for games. Fans reportedly blocked off both front and rear entrances at the hotel, and it was unclear if the team coach was prevented from leaving for the match.

Both protests have been organised, as well as a demonstration outside Old Trafford, in response to the European Super League.

Some United fans have a long-held antipathy for the current owners, the Glazer family, as a result of their leveraged buyout of the club over a decade ago, which has seen around £1 billion leave the club in interest payments and dividends.

Sunday’s events come after a previous stunt from supporters, who took to the club’s training grounds and unveiled a banner saying, “We decide when you play.”

The Premier League clubs involved with the ESL plans - Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal - have all offered various levels of apology after backing out of the plans for the new tournament.

