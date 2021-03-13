Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the club has opened discussions with injury-plagued Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly over an extension to his current contract.

“We have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said.

"Eric is keeping fitter for longer. He is getting more robust. You can see his performances as well – I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him lose too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here."

Bailly has played eight times in the Premier League this season and last featured for United in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on March 3.

