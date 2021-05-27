Tottenham have opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino to re-hire the Argentine from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in The Athletic.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs 18 months ago and was appointed as PSG head coach in January as successor to Thomas Tuchel, but he is reportedly unhappy with the club hierarchy and would be open to leaving Paris.

During Pochettino's tenure PSG have won the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France, but they were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals to Manchester City and were pipped to first place in Ligue 1 by surprise package Lille , marking it only the second time in the last nine seasons Les Parisiens have failed to seal the French title.

Pochettino has one year left on his PSG contract. The Argentine turned Tottenham into top four regulars and led them to the Champions League final in 2019, six months before he was dismissed.

