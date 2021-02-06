Mikel Arteta claimed his Arsenal side were the better team as they lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins scored after just two minutes and Arsenal were unable to find a way past their former goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The defeat left Arsenal in 10th but they could fall below that position after the rest of the weekend’s games are played.

Despite the result, Arteta thought his side were superior.

Arteta said to BBC Sport: “I’m extremely disappointed to lose and the way we lost it. We were the better team. We controlled every department but we gave them the ball. We gave them another three big chances. Then when we had to score the goal, we didn’t find the right pass or the right shot.

"They were better in the boxes and that’s how you win games. We created enough opportunities. We didn’t score, we cannot win the game.

"We just gave them the ball, a moment you make a mistake and they punish you.

"You cannot win football matches if every week you do something like that. Four or five times we’ve played with 10 men. Against Wolves, we deserved to win both games by far but we lost both.

"[Red cards] cost us that game [against Wolves] - today other big decisions. Regardless of what the referee did today we should win the game comfortably.”

Aston Villa's win leaves them in eighth ahead of the weekend's remaining ties.

