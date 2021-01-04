Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised defender Kieran Tierney as a "natural leader" and a future captain of the club.

The Scottish defender has started 16 of 17 league games so far for Arsenal. He scored his second goal for the club and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the club won their third consecutive Premier League match.

Asked by reporters if the 23-year-old Tierney could be a future Arsenal skipper, Arteta replied: "I think he can be, because he has the respect and the admiration of every member of the staff and every player.

"It's just the way he is, he does it in a natural way. He's a shy boy but I think he represents all of the values we want to install and that are in the DNA of this club.

"He came here and it took him a while, he had a really bad injury... but he's a natural leader. You see how he behaves on that pitch, and when he talks he says the right thing and it's exactly what we're looking for."

Arteta also said he would discuss a new contract with striker Lacazette, who has a year and a left on his current deal.

Lacazette has scored four league goals in his last three games for 11th-placed Arsenal.

"I'm delighted with the way he's performing, the goals he's scoring and the form and energy he's got at the moment, so he needs to keep doing that," Arteta said.

