Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to rule out a move for unsettled Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Guardiola was speaking after City’s surprise 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, though there was little to play for as City prepare for the Champions League final against Chelsea, with the league already won.

City are set to find a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Aguero this summer, and have been linked to Erling Haaland, amongst others. Kane is also reportedly a target and he is believed to have put in a request to leave Tottenham this summer.

Premier League Mason claims he has no idea over Kane transfer request 6 HOURS AGO

Asked about the possibility of signing Kane in the forthcoming transfer window, Guardiola did not deny his interest, saying: "Next question. He's a Tottenham player, please."

He also praised the energy on show from Graham Potter’s Brighton side,

"After 0-2 we conceded so quickly, they pushed a lot, we couldn’t keep the ball, and unfortunately we lost," he said.

'Dream' - Barca players 'desperate' for Neymar return - Euro Papers

Transfers Mbappe's Real move at risk, Kane will have to force exit – Transfer Notebook 10 HOURS AGO