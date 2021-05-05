No away fans will be allowed to attend matches in the final two rounds of the Premier League season, the league have said in a statement.

Fans are expected to return to Premier League stadiums in a reduced capacity from May 17, but it has been agreed away fans cannot attend the final two rounds "due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance", the Premier League said.

Matchweek 37 is set to be played on May 18-19 and the final matches on the season are all set to kick off at 4pm BST on May 23.

Up to 10,000 home fans will be allowed to attend Premier League matches subject to the government going ahead with planned easing of coronavirus restrictions from May 17.

