Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared himself delighted with his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester City and picked out Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial for praise.

Shaw has struggled to convince for United since his arrival from Southampton under Louis van Gaal, but has emerged as a more reliable presence at left-back since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer gave credit to his team for their quick start and his defender.

“We were on the front foot for 10-15 minutes but then in the last half hour of the first half I felt we played too much on the result. Sometimes when you defend against strong teams inevitably they create chances. We had to get to half time to get hold of everyone again," he said.

"The second goal was magnificent. Luke [Shaw] just showed what he is about. He was a massive doubt this morning and had to go through a fitness test to play. What a performance.”

Martial meanwhile has faded after his best season for the club last year, which has led to speculation that he could be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window, however Solskjaer thought the French striker was excellent at the Etihad.

"I thought we defended really well, we were more like ourselves with the ball attacking wise,” the Norwegian began.

"Anthony Martial was man of the match and he was an even bigger doubt than Luke. That was the Anthony we know, strong, positive and taking players on. Delighted for him.

"They [Manchester City] are so far ahead you can't really think about anything but making sure we win our games and be better than last year. We were third so we want to move up the table of course."

