Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side’s “magic” performance as they thrashed Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday night.

Saints side had Alexandre Yankewitz sent off after 79 seconds and Jan Bednarek was dismissed as the game approached its conclusion.

There were eight different scorers as United equalled the Premier League record for the biggest winning margin.

"We shared the goals between the players," said Solskjaer. "When the game starts like it does it's always if you can get the first goal as we have seen so many examples of 10 men closing up shop and getting a draw.

"We've been waiting for them to show the magic and it was a night for them to go and enjoy it. We've not had many times where we could just enjoy the second half.

"You get lots of confidence from a performance like this, scoring goals is always good for a team."

The 9-0 win is United’s biggest ever in the Premier League while Saints were also beaten by the same scoreline last season by Leicester.

"Confidence is one think but it was about the mojo and spark, the x-factor," added Solskjaer. "Mason Greenwood was terrific and his performance was top for a player who did not score a goal.

"The second sending off for them, that rule should be taken away. The other rule is the offside one when play carries on and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was hurt by it. We have called for that to be changed."

