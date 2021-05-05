Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Glazer family have personally apologised to him for their involvement in trying to help form a European Super League.

Solskjaer said the American owners were working to improve their communication with supporters.

"We have to listen, to hear the fans' voice," Solskjaer told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's everyone's right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner.

"Unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that's a step too far. Then it's a police matter, it's not about showing your opinions anymore.

I've been communicating with the owners and I’ve had a personal apology. I have always had a good relationship and they (owners) do listen to me. They do listen to fans and I am sure there will be better communication coming.

United thrashed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at Old Trafford and Solskjaer hopes his players can put the turbulent events of the past week out of their minds and focus on reaching the final.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to see we have challenges to be dealt with," he said.

"I would be sad if all the good work the players have gone got disrupted. Our focus is on playing well and getting to a final now."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

