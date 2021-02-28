Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sure that his side were denied a clear penalty against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, but in the first half Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the area, though Thomas Tuchel claimed that Mason Greenwood touched the ball with his own hand first.

Premier League Man Utd could offer Lingard to land Rice; open to bids for Martial 26/02/2021 AT 13:02

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer told BBC Sport: "It was a penalty, 100% nailed on. If that's a natural position for a hand to be in when the ball comes in then I must be blind.

"We wanted to win. Apart from the last quality or pass being not good enough... we had great pressing, desire, work-rate... There was a great save by David de Gea and we got the clean sheet.”

The Norwegian was nevertheless pleased with the overall performance from his team.

"That's what let us down, that quality on the ball,” he explained.

“The first half was scrappy. Poor game really. But then we played some good stuff at times. When we settled we created a few chances but we didn't have enough.”

Man Utd to pounce for £30m star bargain from Fiorentina - Euro Papers

Premier League 'Not a big thing' - Tuchel dismisses Hudson-Odoi sub 'controversy' 22/02/2021 AT 16:50