Sheffield United U23s manager Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of the first team for the rest of the Premier League season after Chris Wilder's departure on Saturday, the club said.

He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and the team's current backroom staff.

"It's a great honour to be considered to lead this club until the end of the season and I thank the board for putting their trust in me," Heckingbottom said.

Premier League PL chief executive expects losses to hit £2 billion by end of season YESTERDAY AT 22:21

"We have a lot of work to do but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly."

The Blades have won only four of their 28 games and are rooted to the bottom of the table with 14 points, four behind West Bromwich Albion and 12 adrift of the safety zone.

The Ronaldo earthquake – Euro Papers

Transfers Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool battle Juventus and Milan for Nuno Mendes - Paper Round 10/03/2021 AT 23:37