Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was relieved that the decision not to award Phil Foden a penalty did not matter against Southampton.

Southampton’s goalkeeper Alex McCarthy appeared to trip Foden in the box at 1-1, but the ball ran wide of the goal and no penalty was given.

After the game, Guardiola admitted that while pleased with the result, he was unable to explain referee Jon Moss’s decision.

“We are happy the final score was 5-2, but at that moment it was 1-1 in a tough game," Guardiola said.

“They were better than us in the first 25 minutes. We won because of the quality of Riyad [Mahrez] and Kevin [De Bruyne] and Phil.

“The penalty (decision) was incredible. I don’t understand it. Maybe one day they will explain the rule around VAR.

“Hopefully one day they can explain why one is a penalty and the other isn’t. Jon the referee cannot see it but if the VAR can’t see it…

“In my time here, I've not criticised the refs. I just want it to be more clear.

“We won 5-2, if we lose 2-5, I don’t comment. It looks like an excuse. Sometimes we give arguments for what we see.

“You have to ask the right people why they don’t do it.

“The thing that made me so proud was the honesty of Phil and, all we have achieved in the last five years is because we did it ourselves.

"Big compliment to players, but the penalty is incredible.”

The Spanish boss praised the effort from Southampton before they fell away.

“The first 20 to 25 minutes, they were the best team we have faced home or away,” said Guardiola.

“I have so much respect for the way Ralph’s teams play. They started so well and after we won because of the quality of the players we have.

“Especially the first half, the second half we were much, much better and used our holding midfielders.

“Now 14 points clear with nine games to play, but it’s onto the next one, Fulham.”

