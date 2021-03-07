Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola congratulated Manchester United for their win but thought his side should have got something out of the game.

United scored early through Bruno Fernandes thanks to a first-minute penalty award won by Anthony Martial, before Luke Shaw added another in the second half.

The result was something of an upset with City 14 points clear at the top of the table before kick-off, and United’s recent inconsistency.

However the Catalan was magnanimous in defeat, saying after the game: "Congratulations Manchester United first of all.

"Ten games left, now arrive the important part of the season. The last 10 games are important and we start next Wednesday. We will try to win as many games as possible to be champions.”

Guardiola also said he thought his players might have done enough to win in the match, though conceded they may have lost their game against West Ham given their performance.

"Against West Ham we played much, much worse than today,” he claimed.

“Against West Ham we didn't deserve to win and maybe today we didn't deserve to lose. We were not good in front of goal, our strikers were not brilliant today but it happens."

City play Southampton on Wednesday in their next league match.

