The Premier League said on Tuesday it is considering "all actions available" to stop the six English clubs from joining the proposed European Super League.

Six Premier League clubs are planning to start a 20-team midweek European competition, a rival tournament to UEFA's Champions League.

"The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition," the league said after a shareholders meeting to discuss the Super League proposal.

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders involved to account under its rules.

"The league will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL (English Football League), PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

"The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

"The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people."

In a separate statement, Everton's board of directors slammed the 'Big Six' Premier League clubs for displaying "preposterous arrogance" and tarnishing the reputation of England's top-flight.

PSG PRESIDENT: WE WILL WORK WITH UEFA

The Qatari president of Paris St Germain - which is not in the 12-team breakaway Super League - said any proposal without UEFA's support would not help football.

A statement issued by the Qatari PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi that had been issued following his re-election to the UEFA executive committee.

"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest," said the statement, which added PSG would continue to work with UEFA.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, asked on Tuesday about a breakaway European Super League, replied that more time was needed to see how the situation unfolded before he could give a clearer answer.

"We will see what happens in the coming days and weeks," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday, ahead of PSG's French Cup match against Angers.

