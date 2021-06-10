The Premier League will use thicker lines for video assistant referee decisions next season, according to reports.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited referees’ chief Mike Riley proposed the use of wider lines when judging offside decisions to Premier League clubs on Thursday at their annual general meeting, claimed Sky Sports

The change is intended to give the benefit of the doubt and decisions to attacking clubs, at the request of clubs in part of a VAR performance survey.

The International Football Association Board [IFAB] who decide the rules of the game have no stipulation on the width of the lines employed.

VAR has attracted controversy in the Premier League since its introduction, with complaints over the decisions it overturns, those it allows to go ahead unchanged, and also the time taken to come to a final decision.

