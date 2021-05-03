The Premier League will introduce a new owners' charter as part of a move to prevent any new Super League breakaway.

The strategy comes after Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs agreed to join a European Super League in April, though plans appeared to collapse within days of the announcement.

Owners will be required to commit to "the core principles" of the Premier League or face "significant" punishments.

There has also been an enquiry launched by the FA into the six clubs and their actions regarding the ESL.

"The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption," the Premier League said.

We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions."

The Football Association said in their own statement: "We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation.

"Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take."

Other teams, governing bodies, and fan organisations, have called for the clubs to be punished, including fines, bans and relegations.

Additionally, the Premier League said it would also bring into force "additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected.

"The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football.

"These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future."

On Sunday, Manchester United fans prevented their team coach from attending the match agaisnt Liverpool, and invaded Old Trafford, in protest at the Glazer family ownership.

