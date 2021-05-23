Tottenham manager Ryan Mason praised his side’s comeback win over Leicester as they denied Brendan Rodgers’ side a place in next season’s Champions League.

With Chelsea losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in their last game, Leicester would have taken a place in the top four had they been able to hold onto their leads at 1-0 and 2-1.

Instead, three second half goals in the last 20 minutes of the match saw Leicester crash to a 4-2 home defeat.

Premier League Rodgers: missing out on Champions League is 'hugely disappointing' 41 MINUTES AGO

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Mason praised the qualities of the team to come from behind in a match that had little significance for them.

"The second half was outstanding,” he said.

"[We showed] immense qualities - to play, to be brave, to be aggressive, to work for the team.

"There was an energy in here, you could feel there was a lot riding on the game. We used that to our advantage. We were calm in situations. We used the fact it was a big game for them, it was a big game for us."

The win left Spurs in seventh for the league, and will take part in the European Conference League next season.

Mason, who will likely not be in charge at the start of the coming campaign, admitted: "It's no secret - we want to finish higher. We're disappointed not to be in the Champions League. We have to respect any European competition we're in and we will. We'll have to come back stronger next season."

Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers

The Emirates FA Cup 'Indescribable, sensational' - Schmeichel on Leicester's FA Cup glory 15/05/2021 AT 19:20