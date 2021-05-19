Sam Allardyce will leave his position as manager of West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

In dual statements released by the club and the manager on Wednesday evening, the reasons behind the decision were outlined, following on from West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League earlier this month.

“West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Sam Allardyce will step down from his post as head coach at the end of the season,” the club statement said.

“Allardyce’s long-time assistant Sammy Lee and first team coach Robbie Stockdale will also depart The Hawthorns and the trio leave with the club’s best wishes for the future.”

And, in a statement released by Allardyce, the 66-year-old explained that the decision to leave the Baggies had been his.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer,” Allardyce said.

If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.”

West Brom suffered their 21st loss of a hugely disappointing campaign on Wednesday evening, conceding two late goals to lose 3-1 against West Ham United.

With just one game of their season remaining, the Baggies are on 26 points, 13 short of Premier League survival, with Allardyce having suffered relegation from the English top-flight for the first in his managerial career.

