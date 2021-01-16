Fulham boss Scott Parker praised his players despite suffering a dramatic loss to Chelsea on Saturday night.

The home side were on course for point despite going down to 10 men when Antonee Robinson was sent off.

Ivan Cavaleiro also missed a chance that could have changed the complexion of the game.

Parker said: "The longer the first half went on we came into it.

"It was a great chance for Cavaleiro - that needs to go in."

Parker admitted that Robinson may have deserved to have been sent off, saying: "I've not seen it again. In real time I didn't see it.

"I want my players to play on the line - to be committed and aggressive. But if he's crossed it he needs to look at that.

"I thought defensively we were fantastic. You still want to be a bit of a counter-threat.

"In the second half, you're playing the clock a bit - we tried to hold on but it wasn't to be.

But I've nothing but admiration for my team - they were superb to a man.

