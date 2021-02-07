Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho praised his side’s spirit as they bounced back from three consecutive defeats to beat West Brom 2-0.

The Portuguese welcomed back Harry Kane from injury for a surprise start against Sam Allardyce’s side.

Kane scored his side’s first goal after 54 minutes before regular partner Son Heung-min grabbed the second four minutes later. The win took Spurs into seventh, and at the time of the result, four points off the Champions League places.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said to BT Sport: "I loved the compromise of the players, the effort, the determination, the clear wish to show everyone how together they are and how much they were suffering with the bad results and how much they wanted the victory. That was the fundamental thing. In the first half we were dominant and could have killed the game.

"At half-time we had confidence, we were positive, I only spoke to them for one minute. We were going in the right direction.

Harry Kane is a special player in the history of the club. He will beat every possible record. We had very good individual performances today.

"At the end of the season you have the truth, we will be where we belong, where we deserve to be."

The win leaves West Brom in 19th, 11 points from safety.

