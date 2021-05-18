Tottenham’s interim manager Ryan Mason has claimed that he has no knowledge of whether or not Harry Kane has requested to leave the club.

Reports on Monday suggested that Kane has told Spurs that he wishes to leave this summer, having yet to win a single trophy with the club. They most recently lost this season’s Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, and two seasons ago were losing finalists to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Mason has taken over from Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, but denied that he was aware of recent developments regarding Kane’s future.

"Not that I am aware," he said in a press conference ahead of Spurs’ match with Aston Villa.

The conversations I have had with Harry have been about the game the other day and also preparing for the game tomorrow. I don't know."

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all understood to be keen on the player and have made contact with Kane’s representatives.

"There is no sadness for me," Mason said about the prospect of Kane departing.

"I am happy because we have got our fans back in our stadium. I am looking forward to it. I am really excited. I know the players are as well.

"The fans will make a big difference and our focus here; for me, the players, everyone involved is can we get three points tomorrow."

Mason expects a positive response from the club’s fans when they are let back into their stadium to watch the team, saying: "They will love seeing him play.

He loves the club, he has been at the club from a very young age and come through the system. I am sure the fans are excited to be there tomorrow and to see Harry play.

"We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That's all everyone should be focusing on."

