Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to appoint former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as manager as they work through their shortlist of candidates.

The North London side were linked to Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and others, but for various reasons none of those managers appear to be viable options.

Instead they have apparently moved for Fonseca, who had not until now been credibly linked with the role. Fonseca was recently replaced by former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the development on his Twitter account, saying:

"Tottenham are now in talks with Paulo Fonseca as potential new manager. New director of football Fabio Paratici is directly involved in the deal.

"Tottenham are discussing with Paulo Fonseca on a three-years contract. Fonseca is 100% open to accept Tottenham job, if Spurs will definitely decide to appoint him in the next hours. White circle

"He’s so appreciated by Fabio Paratici as candidate."

Fonseca has enjoyed success with Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk, but struggled at bigger clubs such as Porto and Roma.

