Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said that players returning from injury has made them a tough opponent after seeing his side draw 1-1 at Liverpool.

Newcastle had a goal ruled out when it went to VAR but were able to grab a late equaliser at Anfield when substitute Joe Willock scored with the last kick of the game.

That saw Bruce’s side move nine points clear of the relegation zone and they now have eight points and just one defeat in their last five Premier League games.

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Bruce lamented the intervention of VAR for what would have been their first goal.

"We have to do something about VAR, this rule. It ruins the spectacle,” he said.

“It is the rule, the VAR is doing its job, but who makes these rules? We are good enough to stop Super League, can we not make our own rules in the Premier League? It was an awful one to go against you. We could have won 2-1.

"Joe Willock was devastated yesterday when I told him he was not playing but he has come on in the last three games and scored. I am delighted for him.”

Bruce was pleased with his forward as Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson and Joelinton all featured over the course of the game.

"They are very good up front. They have 300 goals between them. We rode our luck a little time in the first half but I always felt we were a threat,” he said.

"Just at the right time our big players have come back and that was vitally important. I was quietly confident when we got the big players back we would be ok. Without them we are not quite the same threat."

