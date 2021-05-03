Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has confirmed that Spotify’s Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owners, the Kroenke family, over a potential offer to buy the club.

Kroenke has been at odds with much of the Arsenal fanbase due to the lack of success since the best days of Arsene Wenger’s tenure, which has led to greater frustration now that European Super League talks were announced and then collapsed.

The team are currently mid-table after an uninspiring season under Mikel Arteta, and last week Ek announced he was considering making an offer for the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Henry confirmed that Ek was serious, with a bid of £1.8bn expected before the end of the week.

"I know a lot of people wanted to hear about [the takeover]," Henry said.

"It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time.

"He already - I'll give you something - reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid.

They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

"There needs to be a discussion, but he reached out.

He continued: "I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

"That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening."

Henry explained that Ek would bring greater fan involvement to the running of the club.

"He approached us, we listened to him," Henry explained.

When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters' Trust and told them what we wanted to do.

"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.

"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."

