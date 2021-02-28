Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with his side after they played out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The home side maintained their unbeaten record since the German's arrival, and Tuchel thought his side were slightly better than the visitors.

"It was a high quality game between two very strong teams. We suffered in the first half but overall it was an even game. In the second half I thought we were really strong,” he said.

"I thought we were closer to winning it, but there was a lot of quality on the pitch. Performance-wise I’m satisfied. We defended very well in the last line and I’m very happy with that.

"We were not good enough in the first half to attack the spaces. To find the solution was not always easy and we lost a bit of confidence with some easy ball losses.

"We said at half-time not to worry. We changed to a 5-3-2 to have higher ball recoveries and to regain confidence, and the boys did that very well. We were very close to winning.

"We take what we got. I’m absolutely happy. Against a team like Man United you don’t get many chances."

Tuchel dismissed United’s appeals for a penalty in the first half, when Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the area.

“How can this be a VAR intervention?” Tuchel asked.

“The player in red plays the ball with the hand and then we are checking for a penalty? Why does the referee have to see this?

"I’ve seen it on the iPad, I don’t understand why the referee has to check it but I’m glad it was no penalty. That would make it even worse."

