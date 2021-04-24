Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised his players for their 1-0 win over West Ham, with the club currently in the top four and on course for a Champions League spot.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It was a six pointer. The win was well deserved. We played amazing in the first half. We did not come out of the dressing room with the same intensity as in the first half. We suffered a bit with their intensity, but I think we deserved to win. It’s a very important win.

"It was a tough match against Brighton. You can see in the statistics that they’re an underrated team, so if you can’t reach the top level you have to accept that you draw. Today we played at a high, high level against a strong opponent. It was a good response."

Football Jorginho: Lampard wasn't ready to manage Chelsea YESTERDAY AT 17:54

Tuchel was looking forward to his match with Real Madrid, saying: "We only have two days to recover. We need to be very careful now in the recovery process. It’s clearly something very special. They’re the biggest club in the last 10 years of the Champions League. To arrive with the confidence and the trust in ourselves that we can perform in these matches is a good feeling."

Tuchel continued by praising his players, in particular Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who grabbed the winning goal.

"We said we could arrive with confidence because before we have had crucial away matches on the highest level in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and we knew we could deliver and win these matches."

“[Werner] always gives everything, he could have made it more comfortable but I am very happy because he played a very good match."

'Some damage has been done' - Arteta on Super League disaster

Premier League 'I trust the club' - Tuchel refuses to make Super League judgement 19/04/2021 AT 13:32