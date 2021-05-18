Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised his side as they leapfrogged Leicester into third place with a 2-1 win over Brendan Rodgers' team.

Speaking after the win - which goes a little way to make up for their FA Cup final loss to the same team on Saturday - Tuchel told the BBC: "It was a strong performance and well deserved performance. No time for celebration, the job is not done yet, two more games to go. Very happy to play in front of supporters, it was a huge difference today.

"On Sunday we had the post match talk and you go on from there. Today is what we demand, played with high intensity and aggression and the team did very good.

The Emirates FA Cup Tuchel hype train slowed by FA Cup final defeat that exposed Chelsea weaknesses 15/05/2021 AT 20:18

"It is a bit frustrating but we speak about doing it again, go into the box, stay patient and play with a cool head. Keep the fire up and we played a high intensity game.

"We defended so strong, did not give many chances but escaped with a deserved win. It is a different game with fans."

'Revolution' at Barca will see 'untouchables' sold - Euro Papers

The Emirates FA Cup 'Indescribable, sensational' - Schmeichel on Leicester's FA Cup glory 15/05/2021 AT 19:20