Trent Alexander Arnold has been ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old right-back would miss out due to a muscle injury.

Alexander-Arnold was also absent for Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Porto and their 3-3 draw against Brentford.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara has also been ruled out of the table-topping clash.

“They are doing well,” said Klopp. “But they won’t have enough time for being back against City.”

“But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think."

Liverpool top the table ahead of their match against Manchester City, with their opponents a point behind in second.

