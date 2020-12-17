The introduction of VAR to football has made the game fairer, according to IFAB chief David Elleray, himself a former Premier League referee.

The use of technology to determine marginal decisions has been a controversial issue in football over the past couple of years, with fans frustrated by lengthy delays caused by the determination of close offside calls.

However, Elleray believes that players are playing fairer and matches are becoming fairer thanks to the introduction of the VAR system.

"In broad terms, VAR has benefited football," said Elleray, following an annual business meeting of IFAB.

There are fewer games unfairly decided by clear and obvious errors by the match official.

"There are fewer players getting away with violence on the field behind the referee's back, or indeed getting away with potential injury-threatening tackles, which the referee hasn't been able to judge correctly.

"Whether there are more penalties because of VAR, I think that's an interesting debate. We haven't analysed that data, as such, but it's clear that football is fairer. It's also clear that VAR has had an impact on the flow of the game because, inevitably, if you are going to stop the game to look at a replay, that involves stopping the flow of the game.

"I think some of the other benefits are less well publicised but there's evidence that there's a significant reduction in simulation in the penalty area.

"There's also a general reduction in players mobbing and arguing with referees because they know, very well, that any contentious decision relating to a penalty or a goal is going to be checked, or reviewed, by the VAR. So, behaviour is better."

