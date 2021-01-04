WBA boss Sam Allardyce thinks that the post-Brexit transfer window will be the toughest of his career so far.

Following Britain's departure from the European Union on the evening of 31 December, new rules came into force that require players from the trade bloc to get work perrmits. Players under 18 cannot be signed under any circumstances.

transfers United admit defeat, ready to sell Pogba - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:28

Allardyce, whose side are second from bottom with eight points from 17 games, said deals for several potential signings had already collapsed as a result of the new regulations.

"I have found three players already who were capable of coming here and they're not allowed. It's a shame," Allardyce told the British media.

The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

"Due to the new regulations in terms of the permit they were unable to come to this country, whereas (previously) they would have done. I have to look at that and think 'can he qualify?'" Allardyce added.

"That has made life a bit more difficult. It's not so much the pandemic, it's the change of rules because of Brexit. We'll do what we can... finding a player in this pandemic is going to be the hardest window I have ever worked in.

"No disrespect to my players because they're all working as hard as they can but I do have to find better to lift the squad. Whatever player comes in, they have to be better than what we have and capable of going into the team almost immediately."

Can Christian Eriksen escape Inter Milan nightmare to Madrid? - Euro Papers

Premier League Arsenal continue revival with third consecutive win at West Brom YESTERDAY AT 18:15