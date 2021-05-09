West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ to see his side relegated.

Allardyce, who is contracted to the end of the season, believes his side could have been more ruthless with their opportunities since his arrival.

Premier League Allardyce's West Brom suffer relegation as Arsenal take win 6 HOURS AGO

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "It's not sunk in yet, but I'm sure I'll wake up tomorrow and realise the situation. I'm bitterly disappointed we're not still in the fight.

I'm not saying we would have avoided relegation but we should have been closer, we should have taken it down to the last three games, based on how we performed.

"The creating of chances has been there but the converting has not. We had [enough] time to pull it round," Allardyce continued.

"Our real problem was not beating the bottom-six sides when we came up against them. The results against Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City should have been bonus points."

Arsenal remain in ninth place, three points behind Everton directly above them.

AC Milan lead European chase for Spurs defensive ace - Euro Papers

Europa League 'I'm a bit in shock' - Ljungberg hopes Arteta won't lose his job 07/05/2021 AT 07:32