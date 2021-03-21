Arsenal fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Ham in a thoroughly entertaining clash at London Stadium.

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead after a sluggish start from Arsenal, following their Europa League exploits on Thursday. But the Gunners rallied in the second half to produce a brilliant comeback.

Jesse Lingard scored his fifth goal against the Gunners on the quarter-hour mark, rifling in Michail Antonio's pass on the edge of the box to give the Hammers a deserved early lead. Only 98 seconds later and Jarrod Bowen extended their advantage. Arsenal switched off at a quick free-kick taken by Lingard, who showed great awareness to slip through Bowen and fire home.

With Arsenal in defensive disarray, David Moyes' side continued to push forward and they got their third in the 32nd minute. Antonio met Vladimir Coufal's cross before Tomas Soucek showed predatory instinct to guide it into the net.

The Gunners did pull a goal back before the break as Soucek turned victim. Alexandre Lacazette fired his misdirected close-range effort off the Czech Republic international into the roof of the net after some good work from Calum Chambers down the right flank. Bukayo Saka then squandered two good chances to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Arsenal began the second half quickly and Lacazette saw a chipped shot acrobatically cleared off the line by Issa Diop in the 47th minute. Their pressure paid off as their second arrived in the 62nd minute when Chambers' dangerous cross was turned in by Craig Dawson to set up a nervy final half-hour.

Kieran Tierney prevented Bowen or Antonio from scoring West Ham's fourth four minutes later. The Scotland international produced a timely sliding block to stop Bowen's close-range strike and Antonio's rebound in one move. With 15 minutes left, Chambers hacked clear to prevent Lingard from tapping into an empty net, following a defensive mix-up, moments before Antonio toe-poked a Said Benrahma pass across the goalmouth off the post.

Arsenal made West Ham pay for their misses late on. Lacazette rose highest to meet substitute Nicolas Pepe's cross from the right to nod home and ensure the points were shared.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on March 21, 2021 in London Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - A thrilling contest for the neutral

West Ham began brilliantly and it looked like it was to be a miserable day for Arsenal. But the Gunners' second-half performance was a complete transformation and they deserve praise for showing the grit and determination to fight back.

David Moyes will be very unhappy to have seen his side cave in with a point putting a dent in their Champions League hopes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Calum Chambers

Chambers was simply unstoppable down the right flank. Aaron Cresswell afforded the Arsenal defender, making just his second Premier League appearance of the season, too much time and space.

But Chambers' eight crosses into the box were dangerous and he created three chances. More than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League this season.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 7, Cresswell 7, Coufal 6, Diop 7, Dawson 5, Rice 6, Soucek 6, Bowen 7, Lingard 7, Benrahma 6, Antonio 6. Subs: Noble N/A, Fredericks N/A.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Tierney 7, Mari 5, Chambers 8, Luiz 5, Partey 5, Xhaka 5, Saka 6, Odegaard 7, Aubameyang 4, Lacazette 7. Subs: Smith Rowe N/A, Pepe N/A, Martinelli N/A

KEY MOMENTS

15' - WHAT A GOAL! It's a fantastic goal from Jesse Lingard! Antonio lays it off to the Manchester United loanee and he drills his effort in on the half-volley from just outside the box into the top corner! Lingard just loves scoring against Arsenal! West Ham lead!

17' - ANOTHER GOAL! Just like that West Ham score again! Xhaka fouls Antonio outside of the box. Lingard takes it quickly, with the Arsenal players not ready at all, and slips through Bowen who slots his shot into the bottom corner! VAR have checked it and the goal stands! Arsenal completely switched off there! It's 2-0 West Ham inside the opening 20 minutes.

32' - GOAL!! West Ham score again and this time it is Soucek! Coufal's cross to the far post is nodded towards goal by Antonio, but the Czech midfielder gets the final touch to turn it home! West Ham are dismantling the Gunners!

Jesse Lingard of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on March 21, 2021 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

37' - GOAL!! Lacazette pulls one back! Chambers is free on the right and crosses first-time for the Frenchman who controls it before guiding his shot beyond Dawson into the top corner. It took a wicked deflection off Soucek which looked to put it on target. Game on!

47' - OFF THE LINE! Lacazette attempts to chip the ball over Fabianski but Diop acrobatically clears it off the line! It was a pinpoint pass from Chambers. Coufal put his hands on Lacazette and Arsenal wanted a penalty but nothing given.

62' - OWN GOAL!! Chambers' dangerous cross is turned into the net by Dawson and all of a sudden it's 3-2!

66' - BIG CHANCE! Bowen's shot from close-range is heroically blocked by a sliding Tierney before Antonio's rebound comes off the Scot's backside! Tierney did brilliantly there! The West Ham corner comes to nothing.

82' - GOAL!!! Arsenal have pulled it back as Lacazette finds the net! Pepe's cross is nodded into the net by the Frenchman who gets between Fredericks and Dawson! It's 3-3!

KEY STATS

