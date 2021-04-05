More details from the reported clash between Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga on Sunday have emerged.

The pair were said to have to come together during a practice game between two sides, with German defender Rudiger catching the Spanish goalkeeper with a late challenge, according to The Telegraph

As a result of the dispute, manager Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sent Rudiger in from training before the session was scheduled to end, and the defender quickly apologised to his teammate.

Premier League Opinion: Tuchel has finally met Chelsea's wild side, his next moves will be crucial YESTERDAY AT 14:52

The Athletic has since claimed that needling from Kepa before the physical confrontation may have sparked the clash:

One source suggests the incident between Kepa and Rudiger, who both watched Chelsea lose from the stands the day before, was initially sparked when the Spain goalkeeper gave the defender a few verbals as the match was going on. They then collided when going for the same ball and that sparked a physical confrontation with a lot of pushing and shoving. Rudiger showed Kepa who’s boss, a source told The Athletic.

The pair’s argument comes after another disagreement in the aftermath of their 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday . Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are said to have engaged in their own verbal disagreement after the match, with the matter now considered closed after the pair apologised.

Barcelona line-up Serie A duo as Haaland alternatives - Euro Papers

Premier League 'Defeat a wake-up call for me' - Tuchel YESTERDAY AT 14:10