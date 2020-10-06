TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Arsenal need to take a look at themselves after Gunnersaurus debacle

In the latest edition of headlines we never thought we'd write with a straight face; 'Treatment of Gunnersaurus a disgrace', or 'Arsenal need to take a look at themselves after Gunnersaurus debacle'. Yet, it's 2020 and Arsenal's treatment of their long-serving mascot is nothing short of a disgrace, and thus, said headlines, have, inexplicably, been written with the straightest of straight faces.

Mascots might not suit everyone's tastes - one fan's social institution is another fan's peculiarity. However, when set alongside the context of the club giving Willian a contract worth £200,000 a week, improving terms for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a reported £350,000 a week and activating Thomas Partey's release clause of €50 million, the optics of that decision are about as bad as it gets.

Transfer Deadline Day™ was *supposed* to represent a little mind-numbing escapism during this miserable, dank year. The Warm-Up yearned for the sort of skulduggery of 2014, those halcyon days when the biggest non-transfer story on Transfer Deadline Day™ was the appearance of a purple sex toy wagging away alongside the bemused face of Sky reporter Alan Irwin outside Everton's training ground.

Instead Arsenal took a dinosaur-shaped dump on those hopes of being transported from the pit of the year that is 2020 when it was revealed that Gunnersaurus had been relieved of their duties after 27 years of, erm, service.

Granted, he may return at some point according to reports, but it was another reminder, if any were needed, that the innards of football are, were and remain rotting – priorities are all wrong. A club and an industry that can spend at the rate football has during the pandemic should first and foremost protect the jobs of those who are the life blood of the club. Football, the national sport, is a microcosm of society, and the above debacle is a fairly fair representation of where we are as a society. Sad times.

Is Jack Wilshere done?

On the subject of an Arsenal staple that was surprisingly ushered towards the exit door: Jack Wilshere has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with West Ham just two years after he was ushered towards the exit door at the Emirates.

Wilshere, lest it be forgotten, was once, before his body gave way, destined to be the best English player of his generation. For this was a player who held his own against the might of peak Barcelona back in 2011.

Fast forward to 2020 and he has been reduced to having his contract terminated at West Ham. West Ham.

The man himself insists that he can still cut it at the highest level, saying in a tweet that he remains convinced "that I can contribute at the very top of the game."

That statement does not hold up to much scrutiny: West Ham are very far from the very top of the game and Wilshere struggled to contribute there. It is difficult to see where Wilshere goes from here. Will another Premier League club take a punt on the 28-year-old? Unlikely. It seems as though Wilshere might be done as an elite-level footballer.

Manchester United remain a shambles

Manchester United's Premier League diary:

Manchester United were a shambles against Crystal Palace and did not get away with it.

Manchester United were a shambles against Brighton but got away with it.

Manchester United were a shambles against Tottenham and did not get away with it.

There appears to be a theme here. Manchester United are a shambles.

And to the surprise of no one Manchester United were a shambles on transfer deadline day. They managed to get four deals over the line but how effective said deals will be in addressing Manchester United being a shambles remains open to be seen.

Alex Telles represents a value-for-money signing who *should* provide an upgrade on incumbent Luke Shaw. However, United's issues run deeper than the requirement of a new full-back. Yet, their other three signings do not address the deep-rooted issues in the side, most glaringly, their urgent necessity of an upgrade in the centre-back region.

They have signed a forward, in Edinson Cavani, who is 33, has not played for circa seven months and reportedly asked for an obscene agent fee, and two players in Amad Diallo Traore and Facundo Pellistri of immense potential. But with a manager who is not fit for purpose it was essential at the very least that the club had a transfer window that papered over the cracks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly can't coach over.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero

The commitment to 'defending' here is a work of art. A complete work of art. It appears it is either player, ball or shorts may pass but definitely not all three at the same time.

Zeros - Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham, and Jadon Sancho

Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham, and Jadon Sancho are in isolation from the rest of the England squad after the trio were pictured at an event that was reportedly a celebration of Abraham’s 23rd birthday. The event was in breach of England's coronavirus ‘rule of six’ restrictions. The FA stated that the delay is to allow "time to gather further information".

HAT-TIP...

... to Didier Deschamps for throwing the proverbial cat amongst the pigeons with this absolute zinger of a statement just as the window closes.

I am talking to Griezmann frequently, but I am sure that he is currently not happy with his situation at Barcelona. I do not interfere in the use of my players, and certainly not in Barcelona. Griezmann is currently playing on the right wing, but we do not understand the fact that he is not playing in a more central position.

The France coach insists that he would not interfere in matters that concern Barca – like where they play their players – before 100 per cent interfering. And so a mere hours after the summer transfer window closes begins the transfer saga that will define the winter window. You genuinely love to see it.

RETRO CORNER

Big David Beckham. 2001. Greece. You know the story.

