Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to work hard in training if he is to earn a place in Chelsea's starting lineup.

Even with the departures of Willian and Pedro alongside Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech being unavailable, Hudson-Odoi was only used as an 80th-minute substitute in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Brighton on Monday.

Lampard says the England international must work hard if he is to secure a first-team place.

"I’d be surprised if any player is not disappointed when they don’t play games,” he told reporters ahead of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

"With Callum he has to absolutely focus on the work he puts in on the training ground day in, day out. I’ve said it quite a few times. I have to think about how players trained, how they play within the team, how we work on the ball and how we work off the ball.

"I have no favourites. I don’t lean on people because I like them. I lean on people because I want people to be successful, which will hopefully make everybody here happy.

"Callum is a young developing player and a lot of talk has come his way because of the way his career has gone at a young age. The facts remain the same for all young players. They have to work every day to put themselves in the frame to start."

