No succession plan at Chelsea

Chelsea are yet to hit the panic button amid a poor run of form and do not have a plan thrashed out should they sack head coach Frank Lampard, the Telegraph reports. After picking up just four points from their last five Premier League games, Chelsea’s title bid has derailed after a promising start, and that has led to Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri being among the names linked with a possible move to Stamford Bridge should the club dismiss Lampard. However, the Telegraph claims the club have not been thinking about a successor, and as it stands they will give Lampard the chance to turn their form around.

Paper Round’s view: After securing Champions League football last season, it would seem hasty to sack Lampard even though the club are experiencing their biggest slump during his time there as manager. Yes, they spent big in the summer, but in this campaign few clubs have been at their best for a prolonged period, and as both Arsenal and Manchester United have both proved, fortunes can quickly change.

Could Messi and Ramos play together at Man City?

De Bruyne frustrated by contract progress

Kevin De Bruyne is growing frustrated at the progress being made by Manchester City regarding new contract talks for the midfielder, the Telegraph reports. De Bruyne is seeking parity with the Premier League’s top earners, around £350,000-375,000 per week, and talks are set to continue in the coming weeks as City negotiate a new five-year deal for the Belgian.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates Manchester City's third goal against Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: An absurd amount of money, but if you’re a player pointing towards Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal salary then fair enough, especially when your name is Kevin De Bruyne. As it stands, City are title favourites, and should De Bruyne continue with the level performance he showed against Chelsea, then the club will likely hand him whatever he wants a week.

West Ham will not re-sign Arnautovic

West Ham are not looking to re-sign Marko Arnautovic as the forward is considered too expensive, the Mail reports. The Austrian left the Hammers under a cloud in 2019 after pushing for an exit, with the 31-year-old joining Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, agreeing a salary of £5.1m a year after tax. Though the Hammers are looking at potential January signings, they are not interested in bringing the player back to London Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SPIG) Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Hardly surprising, and not exactly clear why West Ham have being linked with him in the first place unless it’s because David Moyes thought he could bring the best out of Arnautovic. Regardless, doesn’t look like it’s happening anyway.

Besiktas want Elneny back

Besiktas will look to make a January loan move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny given Thomas Partey is likely to reduce his team-mate’s playing time upon his return from injury, the Mail reports. Elneny has started five Premier League games in Partey’s absence, but the Egyptian could return to Turkish club Besiktas on loan having impressed their last season if Mikel Arteta opts to pick Partey when he’s back.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal during the warm up before the Premier League match between Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It seems a little speculative to suggest a player who has started plenty of games recently could move on just because one other player is returning. That would only relegate Elneny to the bench, so it is difficult to Arteta willing loaning him out.

