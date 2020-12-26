Chelsea boss Frank Lampard criticised his players for a lack of effort in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

His side went into their London derby as heavy favourites given the late Covid-enforced absences of Gabriel, David Luiz and Willian, as well as Arsenal’s dreadful form.

However Arsenal were much the better side, and comfortable winners.

Lampard, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "It wasn't good enough. We fought in the second half but in the first half we gave ourselves too much to do. The players who came on added speed, energy and intensity.

"I'll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility. The message was clear - Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60 or 70 per cent then you're not going to win any games.

"I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve."

He told the BBC that his team were far from the finished article and had much to improve upon: "In the second half we showed some urgency but it was too late. The first half we gave ourselves too much to do, we were very poor. You can't lack energy and desire in the Premier League and we did.

"You can prepare as well as you want but if you turn up like that that's another thing. It's in the mind.

"If you perform below par things go against you like the Saka goal. That's life. On another day we could have scored the penalty and come back but it's not a day for us.

"The teams that win, win, win relentlessly weren't winning two or three years ago. We are not there yet, that's clear. I felt it when we are on our long unbeaten run and I feel it now. We got a lot wrong today."

