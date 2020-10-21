Frank Lampard says it will depend “on the circumstances” whether Petr Cech plays for Chelsea this season after the 38-year-old was named in the Blues’ 25-man Premier League squad.

Speaking after Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla in the Champions League, Lampard provided an explanation as to why Cech had been included in his Premier League squad.

transfers Real Madrid target Mbappe ahead of Pogba - Paper Round 09/10/2020 AT 21:09

“Petr is still very young [for someone retired] and remains fit,” the Blues boss said. “Will he play? That remains to be seen on the circumstances.”

Lampard went on to underline his belief Mendy is Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper at this moment in time despite the summer signing missing out against Sevilla due to injury, adding: “With the competition we have, that remains up for grabs.”

The 0-0 draw registered against last season’s Europa League winners was the first of Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea manager and the 42-year-old noted the importance of keeping a clean sheet after the 3-3 draw against Southampton.

“I think both teams will be pretty happy with that,” Lampard told BT Sport after full time.

“I sensed that from their bench at the end. There was a goal we lost late in the game at the weekend that lost us two points, so when you have that feeling fresh in your mind it’s really important to get over it. To get through that game will give us some confidence.

"We’re going to get better. I keep saying the same thing, but we haven’t had the personnel in there, playing regularly, getting relationships and working off each other. The more we do that the more we will get better naturally."

Neymar ‘worried’ about PSG future – Euro Papers

Premier League Mendy suffers thigh injury on Senegal duty 09/10/2020 AT 12:20