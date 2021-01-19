Frank Lampard has said his players failed to do "the basics" and the "bare minimums" in Chelsea’s loss to Leicester.

Chelsea snapped a three-game winless run in the league when beating Fulham at the weekend, but they suffered another setback on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat to Leicester, who moved to the top of the Premier League.

Premier League Arsenal are back, plus motivational lessons from Steve Bruce - The Warm-Up 16 HOURS AGO

It is now four losses out of five on the road in the Premier League for the Blues, and pressure is mounting on Lampard.

The Blues legend has admitted to being worried by the slump in form, but feels the players need to take a look at their performances.

"We were beaten by a better team,” Lampard told Sky Sports. ”They ran more than us, were sharper than us, and showed quality. They looked like a team in form and we looked like a team out of form.

"There were sleeping moments, but there were a lot of moments in the first half when we were not there.

"Sometimes those moments can relate to being out of form when players are not playing so well, but those are moments where you have to dig in and do the basics, and the bare minimums are to sprint, to run and to cover ground, and too many of our players did not do it.

"The basics off the ball are important. Our game was not there.”

Chelsea are now eighth in the table, nine points behind leaders Leicester, and Lampard is concerned about a run of five losses in eight games in the Premier League.

"I am worried,” he said. "From the form that we were in to get into the form that we are now in, even with the Fulham win, but we should be better than five losses in eight.

It takes character. I am not against the lads in the dressing room. They learned a lesson there, against a team playing well with sharpness. We were that team a month ago, against Leeds we had bundles of energy and quality.

"It is a lesson for the players that if you come off it and think you are fine, then you have a lack of confidence and you have to get yourselves out of that hole.”

Premier League Misfiring Werner must not be compared to Torres, says Lampard YESTERDAY AT 15:50