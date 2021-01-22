Frank Lampard launched an astonishing attack on a journalist at his press conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Luton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Chelsea boss is under huge pressure following a poor run of five defeats in their last eight games in the Premier League.

He cut a forlorn figure in his post-match interviews following the defeat to Leicester on Tuesday, and it appears his mood has not improved over the past couple of days.

The Athletic’s Liam Twomey asked Lampard a question about whether Petr Cech could help lend his experience if the players are low on confidence at the moment, and received a response he was not expecting.

“To be fair, Liam, I think their confidence would be shot if they read some of the pieces you are writing at the minute," Lampard said. “I read some of them and some of the confirmation bias that you always reflect on games with. It is almost like a social media pundit to try and get a reaction in a negative way.

“I read the pieces when we were going well and they did not go both ways.

“So for a journalist to be objective would be a big start, as if players do read it I’d feel like that.”

Twomey took to Twitter with a response, saying: “I’m reluctant to respond at all because I’m really not important to what’s happening at Chelsea (certainly not enough to be discussed in a presser), but I’ll just say I respectfully disagree with Lampard’s opinion of my objectivity.

“Good or bad, it’s never personal.”

Lampard was also asked about his own future, and has insisted he does not give speculation any attention.

"I don't listen to it (speculation), it is only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media," he said. "I don't do that, I'm not stupid. I know what pressure comes with managing a top football club but the talk doesn't matter to me."

When pressed on whether he had any conversations with the club's board, Lampard said: "I don't want to talk about private conversations. The situation changes when you are a manager, you have a lot more conversations with the hierarchy.

"My concern is not the pressure on me, I understand how it goes. The pressure needs to be positive on the players. I don't mind taking it. The players want to get some form back."

