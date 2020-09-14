Frank Lampard is hoping Chelsea can be a “fluid” team this season after spending big on attacking players in the summer transfer window.

Two of Chelsea’s new additions – Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – started in the 3-1 win over Brighton on Monday.

Havertz started on the right of the attack with Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the No 10 role behind Werner.

"I don't want to pin us down to one system,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “We have three or four players who want to play as a 10 for us but I want us to be adaptable. We have a lot of attacking players, I want us to be fluid, I want that movement.

"We weren't as fluid as we can be today but we will work on that.

"I thought we were OK. I liked the work ethic. If you analyse the fact that we've been together as a team for four days, to expect everything to click on day one is difficult. We showed determination and that is a game we might have dropped points in last year.”

The highlight of the game for Chelsea was a stunning goal from outside the box by defender Reece James.

“It had me off my seat and we needed it, we weren't at our best in that period,” said Lampard.

“Reece has got that in him, he is a player of such quality. You try and get him in areas where he can be a threat.”

Asked about Havertz and Werner, Lampard added: "I liked Kai Havertz. It's not a game where you come away with some vintage moments and there's a lot on his shoulders but you saw glimpses of what he can do. Everything I have seen from him is spot on and his quality will come through. He's hugely talented.

"I loved the way that Timo Werner pops up in different areas, he has a hunger to score goals and be ruthless."

